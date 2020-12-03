HD Supply Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HDS) Shares Bought by Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund

Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund boosted its stake in shares of HD Supply Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HDS) by 15.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 88,641 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,600 shares during the period. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund’s holdings in HD Supply were worth $3,656,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of HDS. Hall Laurie J Trustee purchased a new stake in shares of HD Supply during the third quarter worth $26,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in shares of HD Supply by 52.3% during the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 824 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. JBF Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of HD Supply during the third quarter worth $41,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of HD Supply by 625.0% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,595 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 1,375 shares during the period. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of HD Supply by 172.8% in the second quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,869 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 1,184 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of HD Supply from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 10th. BidaskClub raised shares of HD Supply from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Northcoast Research upped their price objective on shares of HD Supply from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 10th. Truist lowered shares of HD Supply from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of HD Supply from $44.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.10.

In other news, Director Jana Partners Llc sold 218,955 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.58, for a total transaction of $9,104,148.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 1.75% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of HDS opened at $55.83 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.05 billion, a PE ratio of 21.98, a P/E/G ratio of 5.38 and a beta of 1.16. HD Supply Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $21.69 and a 1 year high of $55.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.90. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.35.

HD Supply (NASDAQ:HDS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 9th. The industrial products company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.55 billion. HD Supply had a net margin of 6.91% and a return on equity of 36.29%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.08 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that HD Supply Holdings, Inc. will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current year.

About HD Supply

HD Supply Holdings, Inc operates as an industrial distributor in North America. It operates in two segments, Facilities Maintenance, and Construction & Industrial. The Facilities Maintenance segment offers electrical and lighting items, plumbing supplies, appliances, janitorial supplies, hardware products, kitchen and bath cabinets, window coverings, textiles and guest amenities, healthcare maintenance products, water and wastewater treatment products, and heating, ventilating, and air conditioning products.

