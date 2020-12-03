HDFC Bank (NYSE:HDB) Sets New 12-Month High at $70.25

Shares of HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $70.25 and last traded at $70.09, with a volume of 5654 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $69.00.

HDB has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded HDFC Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. TheStreet upgraded HDFC Bank from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $63.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $127.45 billion, a PE ratio of 32.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

HDFC Bank (NYSE:HDB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 18th. The bank reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $3.15 billion for the quarter. HDFC Bank had a return on equity of 15.48% and a net margin of 19.69%. On average, research analysts expect that HDFC Bank Limited will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in HDFC Bank by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 36,723,696 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,797,995,000 after purchasing an additional 1,522,821 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its position in HDFC Bank by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 25,039,555 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,250,976,000 after acquiring an additional 633,513 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in HDFC Bank by 42.6% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,693,962 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $784,072,000 after acquiring an additional 4,691,302 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd boosted its position in HDFC Bank by 32.8% during the 2nd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 8,551,930 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $388,770,000 after acquiring an additional 2,112,154 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sustainable Growth Advisers LP boosted its position in HDFC Bank by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 5,164,477 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $258,017,000 after acquiring an additional 104,797 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 15.18% of the company’s stock.

HDFC Bank Company Profile (NYSE:HDB)

HDFC Bank Limited provides various banking and financial services to individuals and businesses in India, Bahrain, Hong Kong, and Dubai. It operates in Treasury, Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, Other Banking Business, and Unallocated segments. The company accepts savings, salary, current, and Demat accounts; fixed and recurring deposits; and safe deposit lockers, and rural and pension accounts, as well as offshore accounts and deposits, overdrafts against fixed deposits and salaries, and sweep-in facilities.

