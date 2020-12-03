Head to Head Analysis: GasLog (NYSE:GLOG) vs. Royal Olympic Cruise Lines (OTCMKTS:ROCLF)

GasLog (NYSE:GLOG) and Royal Olympic Cruise Lines (OTCMKTS:ROCLF) are both transportation companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation, profitability and institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares GasLog and Royal Olympic Cruise Lines’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio GasLog $668.64 million 0.43 -$100.66 million $0.29 10.34 Royal Olympic Cruise Lines N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Royal Olympic Cruise Lines has lower revenue, but higher earnings than GasLog.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

22.8% of GasLog shares are held by institutional investors. 64.1% of Royal Olympic Cruise Lines shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility & Risk

GasLog has a beta of 1.22, suggesting that its stock price is 22% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Royal Olympic Cruise Lines has a beta of -34.39, suggesting that its stock price is 3,539% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for GasLog and Royal Olympic Cruise Lines, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score GasLog 1 2 3 0 2.33 Royal Olympic Cruise Lines 0 0 0 0 N/A

GasLog currently has a consensus target price of $4.49, suggesting a potential upside of 49.72%. Given GasLog’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe GasLog is more favorable than Royal Olympic Cruise Lines.

Profitability

This table compares GasLog and Royal Olympic Cruise Lines’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets GasLog -18.58% 1.81% 0.54% Royal Olympic Cruise Lines N/A N/A N/A

Summary

GasLog beats Royal Olympic Cruise Lines on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

GasLog Company Profile

GasLog Ltd. operates as an owner, operator, and manager of liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers providing support to international energy companies. It provides maritime services for the transportation of LNG on a worldwide basis and vessel management services. As of March 2, 2020, it operated a fleet of 28 LNG carriers. GasLog Ltd. was incorporated in 2003 and is based in Piraeus, Greece.

Royal Olympic Cruise Lines Company Profile

Royal Olympic Cruise Lines Inc., from its base in Piraeus, Greece, operates a fleet of mid-sized cruise ships to serve its niche market of more experienced and educated passengers. To this audience, Royal Olympic offers a variety of destination-oriented cruises to the most popular sites of historic and cultural significance in the Eastern Mediterranean, Baltic, and Central and South American waters, on environmentally friendly cruise ships. (PRESS RELEASE)

