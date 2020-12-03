Head-To-Head Analysis: NuVim (OTCMKTS:NUVM) versus The Alkaline Water (NASDAQ:WTER)

NuVim (OTCMKTS:NUVM) and The Alkaline Water (NASDAQ:WTER) are both small-cap consumer staples companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, valuation, institutional ownership and earnings.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

6.0% of The Alkaline Water shares are owned by institutional investors. 10.7% of The Alkaline Water shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility & Risk

NuVim has a beta of 3.82, suggesting that its share price is 282% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, The Alkaline Water has a beta of 2.39, suggesting that its share price is 139% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for NuVim and The Alkaline Water, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score NuVim 0 0 0 0 N/A The Alkaline Water 0 0 1 0 3.00

The Alkaline Water has a consensus price target of $2.50, suggesting a potential upside of 123.21%. Given The Alkaline Water’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe The Alkaline Water is more favorable than NuVim.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares NuVim and The Alkaline Water’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NuVim N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A The Alkaline Water $41.14 million 1.75 -$14.83 million ($0.34) -3.29

NuVim has higher earnings, but lower revenue than The Alkaline Water.

Profitability

This table compares NuVim and The Alkaline Water’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NuVim N/A N/A N/A The Alkaline Water -28.30% -281.67% -82.71%

Summary

The Alkaline Water beats NuVim on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

NuVim Company Profile

NuVim, Inc. engages in the production, marketing, and distribution of beverage products in the United States. It offers refrigerated dietary supplement beverages in various flavors, including strawberry, vanilla, orange tangerine, and fruit symphony; shelf stable beverages; powdered supplements in vanilla, chocolate, and strawberry flavors; and natural teas and lemonade, such as black tea with lemon, green tea with citrus, and lemonade. The company offers its products under the NuVim and Fruit Symphony names through distributors, supermarkets, and convenience stores, as well as other chains that carry limited items not served by refrigerated distributors. NuVim, Inc. was founded in 1999 and is based in Lewes, Delaware.

The Alkaline Water Company Profile

The Alkaline Water Company Inc. produces, distributes, and markets bottled alkaline water in the United States. It also provides flavored bottled alkaline water in various flavors, including raspberry, watermelon, lemon, lemon lime, peach mango, blood orange, and cucumber mint. The company offers bottled alkaline water in various volumes under the Alkaline88 brand. In addition, it engages in selling of hemp-derived CBD topical and ingestible products under the A88CBD brand. It sells its products through brokers and distributors to retailers, such as convenience stores, natural food products stores, large ethnic markets, and national retailers, as well as e-commerce websites. The company was founded in 2012 and is based in Scottsdale, Arizona.

