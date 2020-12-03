Head-To-Head Comparison: Boqii (NYSE:BQ) vs. Yunji (NASDAQ:YJ)

Boqii (NYSE:BQ) and Yunji (NASDAQ:YJ) are both small-cap retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability, valuation, risk and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Boqii and Yunji’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Boqii N/A N/A N/A Yunji -0.96% -0.24% -0.11%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.2% of Boqii shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 6.3% of Yunji shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Boqii and Yunji’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Boqii N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Yunji $1.68 billion 0.35 -$18.07 million ($1.31) -2.10

Boqii has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Yunji.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Boqii and Yunji, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Boqii 0 0 1 0 3.00 Yunji 1 1 0 0 1.50

Boqii presently has a consensus price target of $10.00, indicating a potential upside of 50.83%. Given Boqii’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Boqii is more favorable than Yunji.

Summary

Boqii beats Yunji on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Boqii Company Profile

Boqii Holding Limited operates a pet-focused platform in the People's Republic of China. The company offers food, treats, shampoos, cages, toys, apparel, OTC veterinary drugs, and other pet products to pet parents, and small and medium pet businesses through e-commerce platforms and offline distribution network. It also operates Boqii Community, an interactive content platform; and provides online marketing and information services. The company was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

Yunji Company Profile

Yunji Inc. operates a social e-commerce platform in the People's Republic of China. It offers a range of product categories that cater various daily needs of users and their households, including beauty and personal care, household goods, cloths, food and fresh produce, computer and electronics, apparel, bags and cases, baby and maternity products, and home appliances. The company was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Hangzhou, the People's Republic of China.

