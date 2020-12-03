Head-To-Head Contrast: Arlington Asset Investment (AAIC) and Its Peers

Arlington Asset Investment (NYSE: AAIC) is one of 283 public companies in the “Real estate investment trusts” industry, but how does it compare to its competitors? We will compare Arlington Asset Investment to related companies based on the strength of its institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation, profitability, risk and dividends.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

34.5% of Arlington Asset Investment shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 65.4% of shares of all “Real estate investment trusts” companies are held by institutional investors. 1.8% of Arlington Asset Investment shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 8.3% of shares of all “Real estate investment trusts” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility & Risk

Arlington Asset Investment has a beta of 1.65, indicating that its stock price is 65% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Arlington Asset Investment’s competitors have a beta of 1.02, indicating that their average stock price is 2% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Arlington Asset Investment and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Arlington Asset Investment 0 0 0 0 N/A Arlington Asset Investment Competitors 4247 13884 12817 422 2.30

As a group, “Real estate investment trusts” companies have a potential upside of 6.47%. Given Arlington Asset Investment’s competitors higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Arlington Asset Investment has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Profitability

This table compares Arlington Asset Investment and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Arlington Asset Investment -79.92% 7.50% 0.83% Arlington Asset Investment Competitors -5.10% 0.70% 1.20%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Arlington Asset Investment and its competitors top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Arlington Asset Investment $123.48 million $13.74 million 3.76 Arlington Asset Investment Competitors $832.96 million $158.56 million 13.83

Arlington Asset Investment’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Arlington Asset Investment. Arlington Asset Investment is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Summary

Arlington Asset Investment competitors beat Arlington Asset Investment on 8 of the 10 factors compared.

About Arlington Asset Investment

Arlington Asset Investment Corp. (NYSE: AI) is a principal investment firm that currently invests primarily in mortgage-related and other assets. The Company is headquartered in the Washington, D.C. metropolitan area. For more information, please visit www.arlingtonasset.com.

