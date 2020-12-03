Head-To-Head Survey: Impala Platinum (OTCMKTS:IMPUY) versus Opiant Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:OPNT)

Impala Platinum (OTCMKTS:IMPUY) and Opiant Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:OPNT) are both basic materials companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends, profitability, risk and institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Impala Platinum and Opiant Pharmaceuticals’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Impala Platinum $4.49 billion 1.93 $1.03 billion $1.23 9.00 Opiant Pharmaceuticals $40.52 million 0.89 $11.59 million $0.20 42.15

Impala Platinum has higher revenue and earnings than Opiant Pharmaceuticals. Impala Platinum is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Opiant Pharmaceuticals, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Impala Platinum and Opiant Pharmaceuticals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Impala Platinum N/A N/A N/A Opiant Pharmaceuticals 25.32% -2.43% -2.04%

Volatility and Risk

Impala Platinum has a beta of 2.06, indicating that its share price is 106% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Opiant Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 0.74, indicating that its share price is 26% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Impala Platinum and Opiant Pharmaceuticals, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Impala Platinum 0 1 0 0 2.00 Opiant Pharmaceuticals 0 0 1 0 3.00

Opiant Pharmaceuticals has a consensus target price of $42.00, suggesting a potential upside of 398.22%. Given Opiant Pharmaceuticals’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Opiant Pharmaceuticals is more favorable than Impala Platinum.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

19.3% of Opiant Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by institutional investors. 28.0% of Opiant Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Impala Platinum beats Opiant Pharmaceuticals on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Impala Platinum

Impala Platinum Holdings Limited engages in mining, processing, refining, and marketing platinum group metals (PGMs) in South Africa and Zimbabwe. The company produces platinum, palladium, and rhodium, as well as chrome and nickel ores. It has operations on the PGM-bearing ore bodies, including the Bushveld Complex located in South Africa; and the Great Dyke situated in Zimbabwe. The company also owns and operates the Lac des Iles Mine located northwest of Thunder Bay, Ontario, Canada. In addition, it owns interest in two exploration properties, including the Sunday Lake project and the Shebandowan project in Canada. Impala Platinum Holdings Limited is headquartered in Illovo, South Africa.

About Opiant Pharmaceuticals

Opiant Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops medicines for addictions and drug overdose. The company offers NARCAN nasal spray, a treatment to reverse opioid overdoses. Its pipeline of product candidates includes treatments for opioid overdose; alcohol use disorders; acute cannabinoid overdose; and opioid use disorders. The company was formerly known as Lightlake Therapeutics Inc. and changed its name to Opiant Pharmaceuticals, Inc. in January 2016. Opiant Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Santa Monica, California.

