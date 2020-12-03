Head to Head Survey: KAR Auction Services (NYSE:KAR) vs. Shift Technologies (NASDAQ:SFT)

KAR Auction Services (NYSE:KAR) and Shift Technologies (NASDAQ:SFT) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, dividends, risk, valuation, institutional ownership and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares KAR Auction Services and Shift Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets KAR Auction Services 1.61% 6.50% 1.60% Shift Technologies N/A -6.01% -0.20%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

89.0% of KAR Auction Services shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 57.6% of Shift Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.3% of KAR Auction Services shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 26.7% of Shift Technologies shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for KAR Auction Services and Shift Technologies, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score KAR Auction Services 1 2 6 0 2.56 Shift Technologies 1 0 1 0 2.00

KAR Auction Services presently has a consensus price target of $26.14, indicating a potential upside of 41.70%. Shift Technologies has a consensus price target of $15.00, indicating a potential upside of 67.22%. Given Shift Technologies’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Shift Technologies is more favorable than KAR Auction Services.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares KAR Auction Services and Shift Technologies’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio KAR Auction Services $2.78 billion 0.86 $188.50 million $1.04 17.74 Shift Technologies N/A N/A $1.33 million N/A N/A

KAR Auction Services has higher revenue and earnings than Shift Technologies.

Risk and Volatility

KAR Auction Services has a beta of 1.53, suggesting that its stock price is 53% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Shift Technologies has a beta of 0.7, suggesting that its stock price is 30% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

KAR Auction Services beats Shift Technologies on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About KAR Auction Services

KAR Auction Services, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, used vehicle auctions and related vehicle remarketing services for the automotive industry in the United States, Europe, Canada, Mexico, and the United Kingdom. The company operates through two segments, ADESA Auctions and AFC. The ADESA Auctions segment offers whole car auctions and related services to the vehicle remarketing industry through online auctions and auction facilities. It also provides value-added services, such as auction related, transportation, reconditioning, inspection, title and repossession administration and remarketing, vehicle research, and analytical services, as well as data as a service. This segment sells its products and services through vehicle manufacturers, fleet companies, rental car companies, finance companies, and others. As of December 31, 2019, this segment had a network of 74 whole car auction facilities in North America. The AFC segment offers floorplan financing, a short-term inventory-secured financing to independent used vehicle dealers; and sells vehicle service contracts. It also provides wheel repair and hail catastrophe response services. The company serves vehicle manufacturers, vehicle rental companies, financial institutions, commercial fleets and fleet management companies, and dealer customers. The company was formerly known as KAR Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to KAR Auction Services, Inc. in November 2009. KAR Auction Services, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Carmel, Indiana.

About Shift Technologies

Shift Technologies, Inc. provides an online platform that allows people to buy and sell their new and used cars. The company offers sedans, hatchbacks, wagons, SUVs, vans, coupes, convertibles, and trucks. It also offers financing options. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in San Francisco, California with physical locations in San Francisco, Los Angeles, San Diego, and Sacramento, California; and Portland, Oregon.

