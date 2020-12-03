Heineken (OTCMKTS:HEINY) Upgraded to “Buy” at Smith Barney Citigroup

Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded shares of Heineken (OTCMKTS:HEINY) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

HEINY has been the subject of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Heineken from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. UBS Group reissued a buy rating on shares of Heineken in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a neutral rating on shares of Heineken in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an outperform rating on shares of Heineken in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Heineken from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Heineken currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $52.00.

HEINY stock opened at $54.52 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.10. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $49.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.15. The company has a market cap of $62.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.44, a P/E/G ratio of 22.35 and a beta of 0.75. Heineken has a twelve month low of $37.43 and a twelve month high of $57.57.

About Heineken

Heineken N.V. engages in brewing and selling beer and cider. The company operates through Europe; Americas; Africa, Middle East & Eastern Europe; and Asia Pacific segments. It offers beer, cider, soft drinks, and water. The company offers its beers under the Heineken, Amstel, Desperados, Sol, Tiger, Birra Moretti, Affligem, Lagunitas, and Mort Subite brands, as well as under various other regional and local brands; and cider under the Strongbow Apple Ciders, Orchard Thieves, Cidrerie Stassen, Bulmers, Old Mout, and Blind Pig brands.

