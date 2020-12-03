Heineken (OTCMKTS:HEINY) Upgraded to Buy by Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell

Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of Heineken (OTCMKTS:HEINY) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised Heineken from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Heineken from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised Heineken from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a neutral rating on shares of Heineken in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a buy rating on shares of Heineken in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $52.00.

Get Heineken alerts:

Shares of HEINY opened at $54.52 on Wednesday. Heineken has a 12-month low of $37.43 and a 12-month high of $57.57. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.10. The stock has a market cap of $62.81 billion, a PE ratio of 22.44, a PEG ratio of 22.35 and a beta of 0.75.

Heineken Company Profile

Heineken N.V. engages in brewing and selling beer and cider. The company operates through Europe; Americas; Africa, Middle East & Eastern Europe; and Asia Pacific segments. It offers beer, cider, soft drinks, and water. The company offers its beers under the Heineken, Amstel, Desperados, Sol, Tiger, Birra Moretti, Affligem, Lagunitas, and Mort Subite brands, as well as under various other regional and local brands; and cider under the Strongbow Apple Ciders, Orchard Thieves, Cidrerie Stassen, Bulmers, Old Mout, and Blind Pig brands.

Read More: Backdoor Roth IRA Conversion and Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for Heineken Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heineken and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.