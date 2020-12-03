Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:HENKY) Raised to Buy at Commerzbank AG (CBK.F)

Commerzbank AG (CBK.F) upgraded shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:HENKY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on HENKY. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an underweight rating on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a research note on Monday, October 12th. They issued an underperform rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Henkel AG & Co. KGaA from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, September 28th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a sell rating on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $27.00.

Shares of HENKY opened at $23.99 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $42.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.77 and a beta of 0.69. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.84. Henkel AG & Co. KGaA has a 1 year low of $14.62 and a 1 year high of $25.31.

Henkel AG & Co. KGaA Company Profile

Henkel AG & Co KGaA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the adhesive technologies, beauty care, and laundry and home care businesses worldwide. The company's Adhesive Technologies segment offers adhesives, sealants, and functional coatings for various business areas, including packaging and consumer goods adhesives; transport and metal; general industry; electronics; and consumers, craftsmen, and building.

