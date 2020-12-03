Heska (NASDAQ:HSKA) Upgraded to Hold by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Heska (NASDAQ:HSKA) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Heska Corporation sells advanced veterinary diagnostic and specialty products. Heska’s state-of-the-art offerings include blood testing instruments and supplies, digital imaging products, software and services, data services, allergy testing and immunotherapy, and single-use offerings such as in-clinic diagnostic tests and heartworm preventive products. The Company’s core focus is on the canine and feline markets where it strives to provide high value products and unparalleled support to veterinarians. “

Get Heska alerts:

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Heska from $150.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Heska from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Alliance Global Partners raised their price objective on shares of Heska from $116.50 to $163.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. ValuEngine raised shares of Heska from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Heska from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $121.10.

NASDAQ:HSKA opened at $122.74 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a PE ratio of -55.29 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $119.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $101.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 3.79 and a current ratio of 4.96. Heska has a fifty-two week low of $50.00 and a fifty-two week high of $140.00.

Heska (NASDAQ:HSKA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The medical research company reported ($0.57) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.37). Heska had a negative net margin of 11.15% and a negative return on equity of 2.29%. Research analysts predict that Heska will post -0.83 EPS for the current year.

In other Heska news, CEO Kevin S. Wilson sold 13,421 shares of Heska stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.28, for a total transaction of $1,480,067.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 72,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,045,477.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Nancy Wisnewski sold 1,500 shares of Heska stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.50, for a total value of $191,250.00. In the last three months, insiders sold 36,301 shares of company stock valued at $4,320,866. 11.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Heska during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Heska by 95.6% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 401 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Heska by 34.9% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 410 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of Heska by 251.2% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,907 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $188,000 after acquiring an additional 1,364 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aperio Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Heska during the 3rd quarter valued at about $215,000. 90.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Heska

Heska Corporation manufactures, sells, and markets veterinary diagnostic and specialty products for canine and feline healthcare markets in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company's Core Companion Animal segment offers Element DC and Element DC5x veterinary chemistry analyzers for blood chemistry and electrolyte analysis; Element HT5 and HemaTrue veterinary hematology analyzers to measure blood cell and platelet count, and hemoglobin levels; Element POC blood gas and electrolyte analyzers; Element i immunodiagnostic analyzers; Element COAG veterinary analyzers; and IV infusion pumps.

Further Reading: What is a blue-chip stock?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Heska (HSKA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Heska Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heska and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.