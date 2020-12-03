Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) Given New $10.00 Price Target at Smith Barney Citigroup

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) had its price target boosted by Smith Barney Citigroup from $9.00 to $10.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $10.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, August 27th. Raymond James raised Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, November 16th. Standpoint Research raised Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. ValuEngine raised Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $11.34.

NYSE HPE opened at $11.52 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.82 billion, a PE ratio of -576.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.99. The business’s fifty day moving average is $9.85 and its 200 day moving average is $9.72. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a fifty-two week low of $7.43 and a fifty-two week high of $16.45.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 30th. The technology company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $7.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.87 billion. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.49 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 1.32 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 9th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 8th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.17%. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.12%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 7.6% during the second quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 15,042 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $146,000 after buying an additional 1,056 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC lifted its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 32,121 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $313,000 after buying an additional 1,154 shares in the last quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. lifted its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 46,885 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $439,000 after buying an additional 1,202 shares in the last quarter. Seeyond lifted its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Seeyond now owns 61,481 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $576,000 after buying an additional 1,211 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CKW Financial Group lifted its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 17.9% in the 2nd quarter. CKW Financial Group now owns 8,550 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.01% of the company’s stock.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company Profile

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data from edge to cloud. The company offers industry standard servers for multi-workload computing; mission-critical servers; storage solutions; and solutions for secondary workloads and traditional tape, storage networking, and disk products, such as HPE MSA and HPE XP.

