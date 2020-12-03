Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) Given New $13.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) had its price target raised by Morgan Stanley from $12.00 to $13.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, AR Network reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group increased their price target on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $10.00 to $10.50 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, October 16th. ValuEngine upgraded Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price target on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $9.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Standpoint Research upgraded Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $6.50 to $9.00 and gave the company an underperform rating in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $11.34.

Get Hewlett Packard Enterprise alerts:

Shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise stock opened at $11.52 on Wednesday. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a 12-month low of $7.43 and a 12-month high of $16.45. The stock has a market cap of $14.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -576.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The business’s 50 day moving average is $9.85 and its 200-day moving average is $9.72.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 30th. The technology company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $7.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.87 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.49 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 1.32 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 9th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 8th. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.12%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc purchased a new position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Quantum Capital Management boosted its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 82.2% during the 3rd quarter. Quantum Capital Management now owns 3,172 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,431 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the 3rd quarter valued at $50,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the 2nd quarter valued at $60,000. Finally, CKW Financial Group boosted its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 17.9% during the 2nd quarter. CKW Financial Group now owns 8,550 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. 80.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Hewlett Packard Enterprise

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data from edge to cloud. The company offers industry standard servers for multi-workload computing; mission-critical servers; storage solutions; and solutions for secondary workloads and traditional tape, storage networking, and disk products, such as HPE MSA and HPE XP.

Further Reading: What is a Stop Order?

Receive News & Ratings for Hewlett Packard Enterprise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hewlett Packard Enterprise and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.