Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) Price Target Increased to $10.00 by Analysts at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) had its price target boosted by Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell from $9.00 to $10.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on HPE. UBS Group raised their price target on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $10.00 to $10.50 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, October 16th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. ValuEngine upgraded Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $6.50 to $9.00 and gave the company an underperform rating in a report on Friday, October 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Hewlett Packard Enterprise currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $11.34.

HPE stock opened at $11.52 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $14.82 billion, a PE ratio of -576.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.23. The business has a 50 day moving average of $9.85 and a 200 day moving average of $9.72. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a twelve month low of $7.43 and a twelve month high of $16.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 30th. The technology company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $7.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.87 billion. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.49 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 9th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 8th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.17%. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s payout ratio is 27.12%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HPE. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 13.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 149,925,198 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,458,772,000 after buying an additional 17,729,828 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 107,735,718 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,009,483,000 after buying an additional 7,102,658 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 66,602,751 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $632,082,000 after buying an additional 1,338,886 shares during the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 13.7% during the 3rd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 44,626,794 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $418,153,000 after buying an additional 5,370,310 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 16.2% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 16,388,283 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $153,558,000 after buying an additional 2,281,861 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.01% of the company’s stock.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data from edge to cloud. The company offers industry standard servers for multi-workload computing; mission-critical servers; storage solutions; and solutions for secondary workloads and traditional tape, storage networking, and disk products, such as HPE MSA and HPE XP.

