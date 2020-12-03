Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) Downgraded by BidaskClub

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Sunday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on HOLX. Needham & Company LLC lowered shares of Hologic from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Hologic from $80.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Hologic from $68.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Hologic from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hologic from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $72.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $77.56.

Shares of HOLX opened at $70.86 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $69.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.62. Hologic has a twelve month low of $26.49 and a twelve month high of $77.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.87, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.39.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.85. Hologic had a net margin of 29.53% and a return on equity of 45.24%. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.65 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 55.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Hologic will post 6.36 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Benjamin Jordan Cohn sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.58, for a total value of $362,900.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 23,292 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,690,533.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HOLX. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Hologic by 202.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 447 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Hologic by 88.9% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 476 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Hologic during the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its holdings in Hologic by 37.5% during the 3rd quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 550 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in Hologic during the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. 86.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Hologic

Hologic, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women's health through early detection and treatment in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health.

