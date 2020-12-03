Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) Price Target Raised to $225.00

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) had its price objective hoisted by Barclays from $180.00 to $225.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the conglomerate’s stock.

HON has been the topic of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Honeywell International from $198.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Honeywell International from a buy rating to a hold rating and upped their target price for the stock from $190.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Honeywell International from $174.00 to $169.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Bank of America upped their target price on Honeywell International from $180.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, HSBC lowered Honeywell International from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $200.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $178.39.

Shares of NYSE:HON opened at $208.00 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $145.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.84, a P/E/G ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 1.01. Honeywell International has a 1 year low of $101.08 and a 1 year high of $210.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $187.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $162.72.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 30th. The conglomerate reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $7.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.65 billion. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 27.69% and a net margin of 14.99%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.08 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Honeywell International will post 7.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 13th will be paid a $0.93 dividend. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 12th. This is a boost from Honeywell International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is currently 45.59%.

In other Honeywell International news, Director D Scott Davis sold 2,111 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.86, for a total transaction of $419,793.46. Also, major shareholder Honeywell International Inc bought 17,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $4.18 per share, with a total value of $71,478.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders acquired 773,949 shares of company stock valued at $2,987,675 and sold 51,717 shares valued at $9,097,448. 0.64% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of HON. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 18.6% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 35,033,843 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $5,766,921,000 after purchasing an additional 5,484,767 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Honeywell International by 10.8% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,348,328 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,868,049,000 after buying an additional 1,104,581 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 14.1% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,356,336 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,208,243,000 after purchasing an additional 1,032,715 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 645.1% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 586,392 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $84,788,000 after purchasing an additional 507,688 shares during the period. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp boosted its position in Honeywell International by 861.4% in the second quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 502,744 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $72,692,000 after buying an additional 450,449 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.41% of the company’s stock.

Honeywell International Company Profile

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. The Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems; and connected solutions and data services for the aftermarket, as well as wireless connectivity, and management and technical services.

