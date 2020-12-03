Horizon Therapeutics Public (NASDAQ:HZNP) Stock Rating Lowered by BidaskClub

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public (NASDAQ:HZNP) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Sunday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on HZNP. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from $60.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Guggenheim boosted their price objective on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from $64.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. They issued a buy rating and a $112.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. They issued an overweight rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from $70.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $81.54.

Get Horizon Therapeutics Public alerts:

NASDAQ HZNP opened at $69.54 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $74.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $65.97. The company has a quick ratio of 3.39, a current ratio of 3.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Horizon Therapeutics Public has a 12-month low of $23.81 and a 12-month high of $86.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.35 billion, a PE ratio of 19.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.32.

Horizon Therapeutics Public (NASDAQ:HZNP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, November 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.77. Horizon Therapeutics Public had a net margin of 43.55% and a return on equity of 25.66%. The business had revenue of $636.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $531.11 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.64 earnings per share. Horizon Therapeutics Public’s revenue for the quarter was up 89.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Horizon Therapeutics Public will post 3.19 EPS for the current year.

In other Horizon Therapeutics Public news, EVP Irina Konstantinovsky sold 8,919 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.88, for a total value of $703,530.72. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 36,022 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,841,415.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Daniel A. Camardo sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.76, for a total transaction of $268,660.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,829 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,366,434.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 72,487 shares of company stock worth $5,672,010 in the last three months. Insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,754,535 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $986,797,000 after purchasing an additional 209,759 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,553,123 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $897,447,000 after purchasing an additional 240,952 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 22.1% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,288,468 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $405,093,000 after purchasing an additional 1,317,555 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its holdings in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 51.5% in the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 3,676,798 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $285,614,000 after purchasing an additional 1,249,989 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 24.1% in the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,246,136 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $252,160,000 after purchasing an additional 629,552 shares during the last quarter. 80.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Horizon Therapeutics Public

Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on researching, developing, and commercializing of medicines that address unmet treatment needs for rare and rheumatic diseases in the United States and internationally. Its orphan and rheumatology marketed medicines include KRYSTEXXA, a medicine for the treatment of uncontrolled gout; RAVICTI for use as a nitrogen-binding agent for chronic management of adult and pediatric patients; PROCYSBI for nephropathic cystinosis, a rare and life-threatening metabolic disorder; ACTIMMUNE for chronic granulomatous disease; RAYOS for the treatment of rheumatoid arthritis (RA), polymyalgia rheumatic, systemic lupus erythematosus, and various other indications; BUPHENYL tablets for oral administration and BUPHENYL powder for oral, nasogastric, or gastrostomy tube administration; and QUINSAIR, a formulation of the antibiotic drug levofloxacin for the management of chronic pulmonary infections due to Pseudomonas aeruginosa in adult patients with cystic fibrosis.

Read More: What is the Fibonacci sequence?



Receive News & Ratings for Horizon Therapeutics Public Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Horizon Therapeutics Public and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.