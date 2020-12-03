Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:HST) Shares Sold by Barings LLC

Barings LLC lowered its position in Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:HST) by 73.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,470 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 48,247 shares during the quarter. Barings LLC’s holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts were worth $189,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HST. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts in the second quarter valued at approximately $83,363,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 32.3% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 18,023,260 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $193,389,000 after purchasing an additional 4,399,464 shares during the period. Cbre Clarion Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 5,751.4% in the second quarter. Cbre Clarion Securities LLC now owns 3,975,534 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,896,000 after purchasing an additional 3,907,592 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 75.1% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 7,611,386 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $82,126,000 after purchasing an additional 3,263,370 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 66.3% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,107,508 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $87,480,000 after purchasing an additional 3,233,390 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.21% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Joanne G. Hamilton sold 3,091 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.84, for a total value of $45,870.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 125,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,858,710. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Brian G. Macnamara sold 17,527 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.86, for a total transaction of $225,397.22. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:HST opened at $14.90 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 124.13 and a beta of 1.20. Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.86 and a 1-year high of $18.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 23.29 and a current ratio of 23.29. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $12.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.62.

Host Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:HST) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $198.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $231.84 million. Host Hotels & Resorts had a net margin of 2.48% and a return on equity of 1.30%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 84.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.50 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. will post -0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Compass Point assumed coverage on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts in a research note on Monday, October 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $13.50 to $15.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.25.

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is an S&P 500 company and is the largest lodging real estate investment trust and one of the largest owners of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. The Company currently owns 75 properties in the United States and five properties internationally totaling approximately 46,700 rooms.

