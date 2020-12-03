HSBC (NYSE:HSBC) Receives Sell Rating from Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated their sell rating on shares of HSBC (NYSE:HSBC) in a report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on HSBC. Berenberg Bank reissued a hold rating on shares of HSBC in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of HSBC from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of HSBC from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a sell rating on shares of HSBC in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a sell rating on shares of HSBC in a research report on Friday, September 4th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. HSBC presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $31.50.

HSBC stock opened at $27.78 on Wednesday. HSBC has a fifty-two week low of $17.95 and a fifty-two week high of $39.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $23.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.61. The company has a market capitalization of $113.16 billion, a PE ratio of -55.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.45.

HSBC (NYSE:HSBC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.05). HSBC had a negative net margin of 4.18% and a positive return on equity of 2.95%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that HSBC will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of HSBC by 11.9% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,718,952 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $130,348,000 after buying an additional 712,241 shares during the last quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP purchased a new stake in HSBC during the second quarter worth $2,271,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in HSBC by 326.7% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 94,019 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,841,000 after buying an additional 71,984 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in HSBC by 21.8% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 288,980 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,658,000 after buying an additional 51,665 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in HSBC during the second quarter worth $1,189,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial products and services worldwide. The company operates through Retail Banking and Wealth Management, Commercial Banking, Global Banking and Markets, and Global Private Banking segments. The Retail Banking and Wealth Management segment offers personal banking products and services, such as current and savings accounts, mortgages and personal loans, credit and debit cards, and local and international payment services; and wealth management services, including insurance and investment products, global asset management services, and financial planning services.

