Hunting PLC (HTG.L) (LON:HTG) Shares Gap Up to $175.90

Hunting PLC (HTG.L) (LON:HTG)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $175.90, but opened at $184.70. Hunting PLC (HTG.L) shares last traded at $182.80, with a volume of 79,386 shares changing hands.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on HTG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Hunting PLC (HTG.L) from GBX 210 ($2.74) to GBX 190 ($2.48) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Barclays restated an “underweight” rating and set a GBX 260 ($3.40) price objective on shares of Hunting PLC (HTG.L) in a research report on Friday, August 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 286.82 ($3.75).

Get Hunting PLC (HTG.L) alerts:

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 157.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 174.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.48, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a current ratio of 6.11. The firm has a market cap of $201.23 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.59.

In other news, insider Keith Lough bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 162 ($2.12) per share, with a total value of £8,100 ($10,582.70). Also, insider Bruce Ferguson bought 14,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 123 ($1.61) per share, with a total value of £17,220 ($22,498.04).

About Hunting PLC (HTG.L) (LON:HTG)

Hunting PLC, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes tools and components for the upstream oil and gas industry worldwide. The company offers perforating guns and hardware, energetics charges, and instrumentation products; and connections, oil country tubular goods, drilling tools, subsea equipment, intervention tools, and electronics.

Featured Story: How to Use the MarketBeat Retirement Calculator

Receive News & Ratings for Hunting PLC (HTG.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hunting PLC (HTG.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.