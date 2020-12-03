(IBG.TO) to Post FY2020 Earnings of $0.56 Per Share, Desjardins Forecasts (TSE:IBG)

(IBG.TO) (TSE:IBG) – Equities research analysts at Desjardins raised their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for (IBG.TO) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, December 2nd. Desjardins analyst B. Poirier now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.56 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $0.55. Desjardins also issued estimates for (IBG.TO)’s FY2021 earnings at $0.61 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.68 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also commented on IBG. Pi Financial upped their price target on (IBG.TO) from C$9.25 to C$9.50 in a research report on Wednesday. National Bank Financial increased their target price on (IBG.TO) from C$8.50 to C$9.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Laurentian Bank of Canada (LB.TO) increased their target price on (IBG.TO) from C$9.50 to C$10.00 in a research report on Wednesday. TD Securities increased their target price on (IBG.TO) from C$6.00 to C$8.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, Laurentian increased their target price on (IBG.TO) from C$9.50 to C$10.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$9.33.

IBG opened at C$7.25 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$6.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$5.89. (IBG.TO) has a 1-year low of C$2.79 and a 1-year high of C$7.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 195.95. The stock has a market cap of $226.38 million and a PE ratio of 13.43.

IBI Group Inc

IBI Group Inc provides various professional services in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its professional services include urban design and planning, architecture, civil engineering, transportation engineering, traffic engineering, systems engineering, urban geography, real estate analysis, landscape architecture, communications engineering, software development, and other consulting services.

