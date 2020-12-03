(IBG.TO) (TSE:IBG) Expected to Earn FY2020 Earnings of $0.55 Per Share

(IBG.TO) (TSE:IBG) – Pi Financial upped their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of (IBG.TO) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, December 1st. Pi Financial analyst D. Schilling now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.55 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $0.48. Pi Financial also issued estimates for (IBG.TO)’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.09 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.64 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Laurentian lifted their price target on (IBG.TO) from C$9.50 to C$10.00 in a research note on Wednesday. TD Securities lifted their price target on (IBG.TO) from C$6.00 to C$8.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Laurentian Bank of Canada (LB.TO) boosted their target price on (IBG.TO) from C$9.50 to C$10.00 in a research note on Wednesday. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on (IBG.TO) from C$8.50 to C$9.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on (IBG.TO) from C$8.50 to C$9.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$9.33.

(IBG.TO) stock opened at C$7.25 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 195.95. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$6.92 and a 200-day moving average of C$5.89. (IBG.TO) has a 1 year low of C$2.79 and a 1 year high of C$7.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $226.38 million and a P/E ratio of 13.43.

About (IBG.TO)

IBI Group Inc provides various professional services in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its professional services include urban design and planning, architecture, civil engineering, transportation engineering, traffic engineering, systems engineering, urban geography, real estate analysis, landscape architecture, communications engineering, software development, and other consulting services.

