Identiv (NASDAQ:INVE) Downgraded to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Identiv (NASDAQ:INVE) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Identiv Inc. is a global security technology company. It provides trust solutions in the connected world, including premises, information and everyday items. The Company’s trust solutions are implemented using standards-driven products and technology, such as hardware, software, digital certificates, and mobility and cloud services. Its products are used in corporate employee identification cards, company email, information technology networks and facility access control, in national ID cards and passports, transport passes, banking and other uses. Identiv Group, Inc., formerly known as Identive Group, Inc., is headquartered in Fremont, California. “

INVE has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Lake Street Capital raised their price objective on shares of Identiv from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Oppenheimer restated a buy rating on shares of Identiv in a research report on Monday, August 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $7.80.

Identiv stock opened at $7.66 on Wednesday. Identiv has a 1-year low of $2.11 and a 1-year high of $7.66. The stock has a market cap of $138.03 million, a PE ratio of -18.68 and a beta of 1.71. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $6.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.59.

Identiv (NASDAQ:INVE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The technology company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.02. Identiv had a negative return on equity of 15.46% and a negative net margin of 8.02%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Identiv will post -0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in INVE. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Identiv during the 3rd quarter worth $91,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Identiv during the 3rd quarter worth $296,000. Harbert Fund Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Identiv during the 3rd quarter worth $1,967,000. Diametric Capital LP purchased a new stake in Identiv during the 3rd quarter worth $265,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in Identiv during the 3rd quarter worth $285,000. 33.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Identiv, Inc operates as a security technology company that secures data, physical places, and things worldwide. It operates through two segment, Premises and Identity. The Premises segment offers modular Hirsch MX controllers that allow customers to start with a small system and expand over time; Hirsch Velocity software platform for centralized management of access and security operations across an organization; federal identity, credential and access management architecture, an access control system; TouchSecure door readers that provide various features to support security standards; and global services to support system design, deployment, and managed services across customers premises security lifecycle.

