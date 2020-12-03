II-VI (NASDAQ:IIVI) Sets New 12-Month High at $69.00

Shares of II-VI Incorporated (NASDAQ:IIVI) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $69.00 and last traded at $67.00, with a volume of 6175 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $67.65.

A number of equities analysts have commented on IIVI shares. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of II-VI from $45.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, August 14th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of II-VI in a research report on Friday, August 14th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on shares of II-VI from $60.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 4th. 140166 reissued a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 target price on shares of II-VI in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their target price on II-VI from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.07.

The firm has a market cap of $7.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -633.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.16. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $54.84 and a 200 day moving average of $47.41. The company has a quick ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

II-VI (NASDAQ:IIVI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $728.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $728.86 million. II-VI had a return on equity of 0.24% and a net margin of 0.19%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 113.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.57 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that II-VI Incorporated will post 2.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other II-VI news, CTO Christopher Koeppen sold 2,240 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.00, for a total transaction of $120,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 29,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,571,022. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Francis J. Kramer sold 14,570 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.10, for a total value of $802,807.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 276,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,260,771.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 347,638 shares of company stock valued at $20,910,483. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in II-VI during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of II-VI during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Hall Laurie J Trustee bought a new stake in shares of II-VI during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Provident Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of II-VI during the third quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new stake in shares of II-VI during the third quarter worth about $36,000. 97.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

II-VI Company Profile (NASDAQ:IIVI)

II-VI Incorporated develops, manufactures, and markets engineered materials, and optoelectronic components and devices worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Compound Semiconductors and Photonic Solutions. The Compound Semiconductors segment offers optical and electro-optical components and materials used in high-power CO2 lasers; fiber-delivered beam delivery systems, and processing tools and direct diode lasers for industrial lasers; and compound semiconductor epitaxial and gallium arsenide wafers.

