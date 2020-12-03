Immunic (NASDAQ:IMUX) Upgraded by BidaskClub to “Buy”

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Immunic (NASDAQ:IMUX) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Sunday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Piper Sandler began coverage on Immunic in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th. They set an overweight rating and a $71.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $56.00 price target on shares of Immunic in a research report on Monday, September 14th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upped their price target on Immunic from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut Immunic from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Immunic from $40.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Immunic has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $53.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:IMUX opened at $17.70 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $366.71 million, a PE ratio of -6.00 and a beta of 2.23. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $17.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.82. Immunic has a 1 year low of $4.19 and a 1 year high of $23.39.

Immunic (NASDAQ:IMUX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.64) by ($0.06). On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Immunic will post -2.86 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of IMUX. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Immunic by 78.9% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 10,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 4,769 shares in the last quarter. Leap Investments LP purchased a new stake in Immunic during the 2nd quarter worth about $139,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in Immunic during the 2nd quarter worth about $78,000. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Immunic during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,491,000. Finally, Granite Point Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Immunic during the 2nd quarter worth about $2,400,000. 28.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Immunic Company Profile

Immunic, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops a pipeline of selective oral immunology therapies for the treatment of chronic inflammatory and autoimmune diseases, including relapsing-remitting multiple sclerosis, ulcerative colitis, Crohn's disease, and psoriasis. Its lead development program is IMU-838, a selective immune modulator that inhibits the intracellular metabolism of activated immune cells by blocking the enzyme dihydroorotate dehydrogenase, which is in Phase 2 clinical development for treatment of ulcerative colitis and relapsing-remitting multiple sclerosis, as well as in Phase 2 trial to treat Crohn's disease.

