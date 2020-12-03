Immunovant (NASDAQ:IMVT) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Immunovant (NASDAQ:IMVT) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Immunovant Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on autoimmune diseases. The company’s product candidate consists of IMVT-1401 which is a novel, fully human monoclonal antibody targeting the neonatal Fc receptor which is in clinical stage. Immunovant Inc. is based in New York, United States. “

Several other analysts have also recently commented on IMVT. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Immunovant in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $49.00 price objective for the company. CSFB started coverage on shares of Immunovant in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $49.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Immunovant from $47.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Ci Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 price objective on shares of Immunovant in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, SVB Leerink raised their price objective on shares of Immunovant from $39.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Eighteen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.24.

IMVT stock opened at $49.61 on Tuesday. Immunovant has a one year low of $8.34 and a one year high of $53.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.86 billion and a PE ratio of -38.46. The company has a fifty day moving average of $46.41 and a 200-day moving average of $33.37.

Immunovant (NASDAQ:IMVT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.06. Equities research analysts forecast that Immunovant will post -1.23 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Sciences Ltd. Roivant acquired 380,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $33.00 per share, with a total value of $12,540,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 47,593,419 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,570,582,827. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Julia G. Butchko acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $38.17 per share, with a total value of $190,850.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $190,850. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IMVT. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Immunovant by 1,917.6% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,000 after purchasing an additional 19,176 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Immunovant in the second quarter valued at approximately $254,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in Immunovant in the second quarter valued at approximately $119,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in Immunovant by 42.9% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Immunovant by 195.1% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,000 after purchasing an additional 4,598 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.23% of the company’s stock.

Immunovant, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops monoclonal antibodies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases. It develops IMVT-1401, a novel fully human monoclonal antibody that selectively binds to and inhibits the neonatal fragment crystallizable receptor, which is in Phase IIa clinical trials for the treatment of myasthenia gravis and thyroid eye disease, as well as has completed initiation of Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of warm autoimmune hemolytic anemia.

