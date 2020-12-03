Impinj (NASDAQ:PI) Price Target Increased to $48.00 by Analysts at Piper Sandler

Impinj (NASDAQ:PI) had its target price raised by Piper Sandler from $29.00 to $48.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on PI. ValuEngine cut Impinj from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut Impinj from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. BidaskClub upgraded Impinj from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Sunday. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a buy rating and set a $35.00 price target (up from $32.00) on shares of Impinj in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Impinj in a research report on Monday. They set a buy rating and a $46.00 price target on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $35.57.

Shares of NASDAQ PI opened at $43.37 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $31.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.95. Impinj has a 52-week low of $11.47 and a 52-week high of $44.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -28.91 and a beta of 2.24. The company has a quick ratio of 5.65, a current ratio of 7.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Impinj (NASDAQ:PI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.03. Impinj had a negative return on equity of 14.90% and a negative net margin of 21.57%. The firm had revenue of $28.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.90 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Impinj will post -1.57 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Sylebra Capital Ltd acquired 391,743 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $31.09 per share, for a total transaction of $12,179,289.87. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Chris Ph.D. Diorio sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $200,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 274,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,984,840. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 7,150 shares of company stock valued at $259,755 in the last quarter. 25.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in Impinj in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $8,912,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Impinj by 84.1% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 156,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,611,000 after purchasing an additional 71,406 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Impinj by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 104,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,874,000 after purchasing an additional 6,100 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in shares of Impinj by 397.1% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 79,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,178,000 after purchasing an additional 63,323 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Impinj by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,000 after purchasing an additional 877 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.66% of the company’s stock.

Impinj, Inc operates a platform that enables wireless connectivity to various everyday items to business and consumer applications. Its integrated platform connects everyday items to applications, delivering real-time information to businesses about items they create, manage, transport, and sell. The company's platform includes endpoint integrated circuits (ICs), a miniature radios-on-a-chip that attach-to and identify their host items; and connectivity products that comprise reader ICs and modules, readers, and gateways to wirelessly identify, locate, authenticate, and engage items, as well as provide power to and communicate bidirectionally with endpoint ICs.

