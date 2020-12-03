Industria de Diseño Textil (OTCMKTS:IDEXY) Downgraded by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Industria de Diseño Textil (OTCMKTS:IDEXY) from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Industria de Diseño Textil from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a report on Monday, October 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Industria de Diseño Textil in a report on Thursday, September 17th. Societe Generale reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Industria de Diseño Textil in a report on Friday, September 4th. Morgan Stanley cut Industria de Diseño Textil from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a report on Monday, September 14th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Industria de Diseño Textil in a report on Friday, September 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $14.00.

OTCMKTS IDEXY opened at $16.85 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $105.03 billion, a PE ratio of 49.56 and a beta of 1.03. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.03. Industria de Diseño Textil has a 1-year low of $10.13 and a 1-year high of $18.00.

Industria de Diseño Textil (OTCMKTS:IDEXY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, September 16th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $5.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.06 billion. Industria de Diseño Textil had a return on equity of 14.81% and a net margin of 8.08%. Research analysts forecast that Industria de Diseño Textil will post 0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Industria de Diseño Textil Company Profile

Industria de DiseÃ±o Textil, SA engages in the retail and online distribution of clothing, footwear, accessories, and household textile products through various commercial concepts. Its retail concepts include Zara, Pull & Bear, Massimo Dutti, Bershka, Stradivarius, Oysho, Zara Home, and UterqÃ¼e.

