Industrias Bachoco (NYSE:IBA) Rating Increased to Hold at ValuEngine

Industrias Bachoco (NYSE:IBA) was upgraded by equities researchers at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, TheStreet cut Industrias Bachoco from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th.

IBA opened at $42.72 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.82 and a beta of 0.78. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $39.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.38. Industrias Bachoco has a one year low of $28.04 and a one year high of $53.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 3.37 and a current ratio of 4.48.

Industrias Bachoco (NYSE:IBA) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.17. Industrias Bachoco had a return on equity of 7.03% and a net margin of 4.54%. As a group, analysts predict that Industrias Bachoco will post 3.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. UBS Group AG grew its stake in Industrias Bachoco by 5,473.9% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 81,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,874,000 after purchasing an additional 80,248 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Industrias Bachoco by 3.9% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 29,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,143,000 after buying an additional 1,125 shares during the period. Brandes Investment Partners LP lifted its holdings in Industrias Bachoco by 100.3% during the third quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 23,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $908,000 after buying an additional 11,872 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Industrias Bachoco by 62.5% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 11,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $457,000 after buying an additional 4,588 shares during the period. Finally, Naples Global Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Industrias Bachoco during the third quarter worth $334,000. 2.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Industrias Bachoco Company Profile

Industrias Bachoco, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, operates as a poultry producer in Mexico and the United States. It operates in two segments, Poultry and Others. The company is primarily involved in the breeding, processing, and marketing of chicken, eggs, swine, balanced animal feed, and other meat products.

