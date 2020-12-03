Innodata Inc. (NASDAQ:INOD) COO Sells $209,600.16 in Stock

Innodata Inc. (NASDAQ:INOD) COO Ashok Mishra sold 49,434 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.24, for a total transaction of $209,600.16. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 34,697 shares in the company, valued at $147,115.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Ashok Mishra also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 30th, Ashok Mishra sold 44,452 shares of Innodata stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.85, for a total transaction of $215,592.20.

On Tuesday, November 24th, Ashok Mishra sold 118,366 shares of Innodata stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.03, for a total transaction of $477,014.98.

Innodata stock opened at $5.38 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $133.12 million, a P/E ratio of -269.00 and a beta of 1.33. Innodata Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $0.75 and a fifty-two week high of $5.75. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $3.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.47.

Innodata (NASDAQ:INOD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The technology company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $14.55 million for the quarter. Innodata had a negative net margin of 1.14% and a negative return on equity of 2.57%.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Innodata from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 20th.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Innodata stock. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Innodata Inc. (NASDAQ:INOD) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 36,796 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $114,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC owned 0.15% of Innodata as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.00% of the company’s stock.

Innodata Company Profile

Innodata Inc operates as a digital services and solution company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Digital Data Solutions (DDS), Synodex, and Agility PR Solutions (Agility). The DDS segment combines deep neural networks and human expertise to make unstructured information useable for various domains, including health, science, and law.

