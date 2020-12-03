Inovio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INO) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Inovio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INO) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc., formerly known as Inovio Biomedical Corporation, is engaged in the discovery, development, and delivery of a new generation of vaccines, called DNA vaccines, focused on cancers and infectious diseases. The Company’s electroporation DNA delivery technology uses brief, controlled electrical pulses to increase cellular DNA vaccine uptake. Inovio’s clinical programs include human papillomavirus (HPV)/cervical cancer (therapeutic), avian influenza (preventative), hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) vaccines. It is advancing preclinical research for a universal seasonal/pandemic influenza vaccine. The Company’s partners and collaborators include University of Pennsylvania, National Microbiology Laboratory of the Public Health Agency of Canada, NIAID, Merck, ChronTech, University of Southampton, and HIV Vaccines Trial Network. Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is headquartered in Blue Bell, Pennsylvania. “

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on INO. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Inovio Pharmaceuticals from $24.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. BidaskClub cut Inovio Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Roth Capital cut Inovio Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Inovio Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:INO opened at $11.97 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.80 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 9.14, a current ratio of 9.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Inovio Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $2.28 and a 12-month high of $33.79. The business’s 50 day moving average is $11.05 and its 200 day moving average is $15.18.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INO) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.30. The company had revenue of $0.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.05 million. Inovio Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 78.17% and a negative net margin of 8,518.10%. Inovio Pharmaceuticals’s quarterly revenue was down 72.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.25) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Inovio Pharmaceuticals will post -0.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of INO. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 71.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,585,288 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $258,323,000 after buying an additional 3,991,177 shares during the period. Coatue Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at $74,113,000. Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 59.8% in the third quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 3,383,001 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $39,243,000 after buying an additional 1,266,574 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 13.2% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,001,420 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $92,816,000 after purchasing an additional 932,725 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 95.3% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,085,239 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $29,247,000 after purchasing an additional 529,562 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.26% of the company’s stock.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of DNA medicines to treat, cure, and protect people from diseases associated with human papillomavirus (HPV), cancer, and infectious diseases. Its SynCon immunotherapy design has the ability to break the immune system's tolerance of cancerous cells and facilitate cross-strain protection against unmatched and matched pathogens.

