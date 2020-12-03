Inseego (NASDAQ:INSG) Rating Increased to Buy at ValuEngine

Inseego (NASDAQ:INSG) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on INSG. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on shares of Inseego from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Lake Street Capital upped their price objective on shares of Inseego from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Inseego from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Northland Securities reissued a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on shares of Inseego in a research note on Monday, October 5th. Finally, Roth Capital downgraded shares of Inseego from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.16.

INSG stock opened at $10.84 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a PE ratio of -8.96 and a beta of 1.94. Inseego has a 12 month low of $3.91 and a 12 month high of $15.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.22.

Inseego (NASDAQ:INSG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The technology company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $90.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $80.52 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.04) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Inseego will post -1.08 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of INSG. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Inseego by 46.2% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,800 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of Inseego by 85.5% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,875 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,325 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its stake in shares of Inseego by 53.2% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 6,022 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 2,091 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of Inseego by 550.1% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,633 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 2,228 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Inseego by 471.0% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,855 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 2,355 shares during the period. 47.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Inseego

Inseego Corp. engages in the design and development of mobile, Internet of Things (IoT), and cloud solutions for large enterprise verticals, service providers, and small and medium-sized businesses worldwide. The company provides wireless 3G, 4G, and 5G hardware products for vertical markets, including private LTE/5G networks, First responders network authority/Firstnet, SD-WAN, telematics, remote monitoring and surveillance, and fixed wireless access and mobile broadband devices.

