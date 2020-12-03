Insider Buying: Trilogy International Partners Inc. (TRL.TO) (TSE:TRL) Director Purchases C$324,750.00 in Stock

Trilogy International Partners Inc. (TRL.TO) (TSE:TRL) Director Brad Horwitz acquired 250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$1.30 per share, for a total transaction of C$324,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,886,558 shares in the company, valued at C$2,450,638.84.

TRL stock opened at C$1.39 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $82.19 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.40. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$1.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$1.18. Trilogy International Partners Inc. has a fifty-two week low of C$0.83 and a fifty-two week high of C$2.10.

Get Trilogy International Partners Inc. (TRL.TO) alerts:

Separately, TD Securities increased their price objective on Trilogy International Partners Inc. (TRL.TO) from C$1.75 to C$1.85 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th.

Trilogy International Partners Inc. (TRL.TO) Company Profile

Trilogy International Partners Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides wireless voice and data communications services in New Zealand, Australia, and Bolivia. The company's services comprise postpaid and prepaid plans, including local, international long distance, and roaming services for subscribers and international visitors roaming on its networks.

Further Reading: What are the benefits of investing in REITs?

Receive News & Ratings for Trilogy International Partners Inc. (TRL.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trilogy International Partners Inc. (TRL.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.