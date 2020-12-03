Insider Buying: Virgin Money UK PLC (VMUK.L) (LON:VMUK) Insider Acquires £14,966.95 in Stock

Virgin Money UK PLC (VMUK.L) (LON:VMUK) insider Darren Pope acquired 11,785 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 127 ($1.66) per share, with a total value of £14,966.95 ($19,554.42).

LON VMUK opened at GBX 138.60 ($1.81) on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 113.34 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 95.49. The company has a market cap of $1.06 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.06. Virgin Money UK PLC has a 1-year low of GBX 46.10 ($0.60) and a 1-year high of GBX 222.10 ($2.90).

Several brokerages have issued reports on VMUK. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Virgin Money UK PLC (VMUK.L) in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell downgraded shares of Virgin Money UK PLC (VMUK.L) to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from GBX 130 ($1.70) to GBX 140 ($1.83) in a research report on Friday, November 27th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Virgin Money UK PLC (VMUK.L) from GBX 155 ($2.03) to GBX 165 ($2.16) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Virgin Money UK PLC (VMUK.L) currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 152 ($1.99).

About Virgin Money UK PLC (VMUK.L)

Virgin Money UK PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking services for retail and business customers in the United Kingdom. It provides its services under the Clydesdale Bank, Yorkshire Bank, and B and Virgin Money brands through retail branches, lounges, business banking centers, direct and online channels, and brokers.

