Insider Selling: Alaska Communications Systems Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALSK) Director Sells 10,000 Shares of Stock

Alaska Communications Systems Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALSK) Director Peter D. Ley sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.02, for a total value of $20,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 188,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $379,812.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

ALSK opened at $3.08 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.43. The company has a market capitalization of $164.70 million, a PE ratio of 18.12 and a beta of 1.48. Alaska Communications Systems Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.44 and a 1 year high of $3.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.33.

Alaska Communications Systems Group (NASDAQ:ALSK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $60.51 million during the quarter. Alaska Communications Systems Group had a return on equity of 5.68% and a net margin of 4.13%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Alaska Communications Systems Group by 425.8% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 138,133 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $386,000 after purchasing an additional 111,862 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Alaska Communications Systems Group by 63.5% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 44,283 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $123,000 after acquiring an additional 17,193 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alaska Communications Systems Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $78,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Alaska Communications Systems Group by 183.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 161,527 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $451,000 after acquiring an additional 104,585 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Alaska Communications Systems Group by 5,028.1% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 20,769 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 20,364 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.48% of the company’s stock.

About Alaska Communications Systems Group

Alaska Communications Systems Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides broadband telecommunication and managed information technology services to business, wholesale, and consumer customers in the United States. Its services include voice and broadband services; and managed IT services comprising remote network monitoring and support service, managed IT security and IT professional services, and long distance services primarily over its own terrestrial network to business and wholesale customers.

