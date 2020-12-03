Insider Selling: Alaska Communications Systems Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALSK) Director Sells 5,000 Shares of Stock

Alaska Communications Systems Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALSK) Director Peter D. Ley sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.13, for a total transaction of $15,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 188,026 shares in the company, valued at approximately $588,521.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

ALSK stock opened at $3.08 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. Alaska Communications Systems Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.44 and a fifty-two week high of $3.20. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.43. The stock has a market cap of $164.70 million, a PE ratio of 18.12 and a beta of 1.48.

Alaska Communications Systems Group (NASDAQ:ALSK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter. Alaska Communications Systems Group had a net margin of 4.13% and a return on equity of 5.68%. The business had revenue of $60.51 million for the quarter.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALSK. Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Alaska Communications Systems Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Royce & Associates LP bought a new position in Alaska Communications Systems Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Diversified Trust Co bought a new position in Alaska Communications Systems Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in Alaska Communications Systems Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new position in Alaska Communications Systems Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $48,000. 42.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alaska Communications Systems Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides broadband telecommunication and managed information technology services to business, wholesale, and consumer customers in the United States. Its services include voice and broadband services; and managed IT services comprising remote network monitoring and support service, managed IT security and IT professional services, and long distance services primarily over its own terrestrial network to business and wholesale customers.

