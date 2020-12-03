Insider Selling: Allied Motion Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:AMOT) CEO Sells $123,633.00 in Stock

Allied Motion Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:AMOT) CEO Richard S. Warzala sold 2,892 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.75, for a total transaction of $123,633.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,011,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,240,257. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

NASDAQ:AMOT opened at $40.36 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $395.87 million, a P/E ratio of 26.52, a PEG ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.72. Allied Motion Technologies Inc. has a one year low of $19.00 and a one year high of $49.98. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $41.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 2.68 and a quick ratio of 1.50.

Get Allied Motion Technologies alerts:

Allied Motion Technologies (NASDAQ:AMOT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 11th. The technology company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.17. Allied Motion Technologies had a net margin of 3.99% and a return on equity of 11.69%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Allied Motion Technologies Inc. will post 1.43 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 18th were issued a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 17th. Allied Motion Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.35%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on AMOT shares. BidaskClub cut shares of Allied Motion Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Allied Motion Technologies in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Allied Motion Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.50.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Allied Motion Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,294,000. Acuitas Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Allied Motion Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,253,000. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC raised its position in shares of Allied Motion Technologies by 25.0% in the 2nd quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 117,786 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,158,000 after acquiring an additional 23,578 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Allied Motion Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $824,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Allied Motion Technologies by 125.5% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 33,902 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,197,000 after acquiring an additional 18,868 shares during the period. 53.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Allied Motion Technologies

Allied Motion Technologies Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells precision and specialty controlled motion components and systems that are used in a range of industries worldwide. It provides automotive brushless (BL) DC motors, power steering solutions, and special purpose motors; fractional horsepower permanent magnet DC and BLDC motors serving a range of original equipment applications; and high performance BLDC motors, including servo motors, frameless motors, torque motors, slot less motors, high resolution encoders, and motor/encoder assemblies.

Featured Story: Catch-Up Contributions

Receive News & Ratings for Allied Motion Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allied Motion Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.