Insider Selling: CMC Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCMP) Director Sells $1,007,331.25 in Stock

CMC Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCMP) Director Barbara A. Klein sold 6,625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.05, for a total transaction of $1,007,331.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 30,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,573,511.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

NASDAQ:CCMP opened at $149.74 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a current ratio of 3.18. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $150.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $147.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.49 billion, a PE ratio of 20.76 and a beta of 1.18. CMC Materials, Inc. has a 52-week low of $85.26 and a 52-week high of $174.87.

CMC Materials (NASDAQ:CCMP) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The semiconductor company reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.23. CMC Materials had a net margin of 12.79% and a return on equity of 21.30%. The company had revenue of $274.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $283.35 million. Equities analysts forecast that CMC Materials, Inc. will post 7.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 12th were given a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 8th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.18%. CMC Materials’s payout ratio is 23.56%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Paloma Partners Management Co increased its stake in CMC Materials by 221.0% in the 3rd quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 8,221 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,174,000 after buying an additional 5,660 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of CMC Materials in the third quarter worth about $22,085,000. Earnest Partners LLC grew its position in shares of CMC Materials by 0.8% during the third quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 1,511,573 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $215,868,000 after purchasing an additional 11,661 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in CMC Materials by 107.5% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 27,863 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,979,000 after purchasing an additional 14,436 shares during the period. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in CMC Materials by 17.4% in the 3rd quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 23,089 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,297,000 after purchasing an additional 3,416 shares in the last quarter. 89.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CMC Materials from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Loop Capital dropped their target price on shares of CMC Materials from $187.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of CMC Materials in a research note on Friday, September 11th. They set a “hold” rating and a $155.00 target price for the company. Smith Barney Citigroup cut CMC Materials from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $140.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered CMC Materials from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $175.00 to $140.00 in a report on Friday, November 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $150.78.

CMC Materials Company Profile

CMC Materials, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of chemical mechanical planarization consumables products. It operates through the following segments: Electronic Materials and Performance Materials segment. The Electronic Materials segment consists of CMP slurries and polishing pads businesses and KMG electronic chemicals business.

