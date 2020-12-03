Insider Selling: Co-Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CODX) CFO Sells $940,002.00 in Stock

Co-Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CODX) CFO Reed L. Benson sold 89,524 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.50, for a total transaction of $940,002.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,050,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

CODX opened at $10.97 on Thursday. Co-Diagnostics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $0.88 and a 52 week high of $30.99. The stock has a market cap of $310.11 million, a PE ratio of 13.54 and a beta of -2.91. The business has a 50 day moving average of $13.02 and a 200-day moving average of $15.93.

Co-Diagnostics (NASDAQ:CODX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 15th. The company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.10). Co-Diagnostics had a net margin of 53.81% and a return on equity of 93.48%. Sell-side analysts predict that Co-Diagnostics, Inc. will post 1.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CODX. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in Co-Diagnostics in the third quarter worth about $33,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of Co-Diagnostics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in Co-Diagnostics during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new position in Co-Diagnostics during the second quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Co-Diagnostics in the second quarter worth $97,000. 23.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright reduced their price target on Co-Diagnostics from $33.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Maxim Group decreased their target price on Co-Diagnostics from $30.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Co-Diagnostics from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Co-Diagnostics from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Co-Diagnostics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Co-Diagnostics currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.33.

About Co-Diagnostics

Co-Diagnostics, Inc, a molecular diagnostics company, intends to manufacture and sell reagents used for diagnostic tests that function via the detection and/or analysis of nucleic acid molecules. It also intends to sell diagnostic equipment from other manufacturers as self-contained lab systems. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah.

