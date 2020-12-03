Insider Selling: CorVel Co. (NASDAQ:CRVL) Chairman Sells 1,500 Shares of Stock

CorVel Co. (NASDAQ:CRVL) Chairman V Gordon Clemons sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.09, for a total value of $136,635.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 910,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $82,950,744.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

V Gordon Clemons also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, December 2nd, V Gordon Clemons sold 3,000 shares of CorVel stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.35, for a total value of $277,050.00.

On Monday, November 30th, V Gordon Clemons sold 1,000 shares of CorVel stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.36, for a total value of $91,360.00.

On Tuesday, November 24th, V Gordon Clemons sold 1,200 shares of CorVel stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.05, for a total value of $109,260.00.

On Friday, November 20th, V Gordon Clemons sold 3,000 shares of CorVel stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.33, for a total value of $273,990.00.

On Thursday, October 22nd, V Gordon Clemons sold 2,000 shares of CorVel stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.59, for a total transaction of $181,180.00.

On Tuesday, October 20th, V Gordon Clemons sold 3,000 shares of CorVel stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.76, for a total transaction of $272,280.00.

On Thursday, October 15th, V Gordon Clemons sold 3,000 shares of CorVel stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.56, for a total transaction of $265,680.00.

On Monday, October 12th, V Gordon Clemons sold 1,000 shares of CorVel stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.39, for a total transaction of $89,390.00.

On Friday, October 9th, V Gordon Clemons sold 1,000 shares of CorVel stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.64, for a total transaction of $89,640.00.

On Friday, October 2nd, V Gordon Clemons sold 1,000 shares of CorVel stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.20, for a total transaction of $87,200.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:CRVL opened at $92.25 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a PE ratio of 39.80 and a beta of 0.81. CorVel Co. has a 52-week low of $44.67 and a 52-week high of $96.45. The company has a fifty day moving average of $90.76 and a 200-day moving average of $80.01.

Separately, BidaskClub downgraded shares of CorVel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in CorVel by 1.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,453,856 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $124,205,000 after purchasing an additional 20,175 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in CorVel in the second quarter valued at $29,033,000. Boston Trust Walden Corp increased its holdings in CorVel by 18.7% in the third quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 343,534 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,348,000 after purchasing an additional 54,196 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in CorVel by 117.4% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 84,692 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,004,000 after purchasing an additional 45,742 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in CorVel by 5.0% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 73,632 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,290,000 after purchasing an additional 3,484 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.52% of the company’s stock.

About CorVel

CorVel Corporation provides workers' compensation solutions for employers, third party administrators, insurance companies, and government agencies seeking to control costs and promote positive outcomes. It enables its clients to intervene and connect to the critical intelligence they need to proactively manage risk.

