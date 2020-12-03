Insider Selling: EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM) Director Sells $301,971.00 in Stock

EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM) Director Richard Michael Mayoras sold 955 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $316.20, for a total value of $301,971.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,188 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,272,845.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of EPAM stock opened at $323.59 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $18.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.59, a P/E/G ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 1.45. EPAM Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $151.97 and a 12-month high of $356.98. The company has a quick ratio of 4.22, a current ratio of 4.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $331.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $293.84.

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The information technology services provider reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $652.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $641.55 million. EPAM Systems had a net margin of 12.31% and a return on equity of 18.29%. The company’s revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.39 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that EPAM Systems, Inc. will post 5.27 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EPAM. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of EPAM Systems in the third quarter valued at $32,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in EPAM Systems during the 3rd quarter worth about $542,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in EPAM Systems by 49.8% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 30,798 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $9,956,000 after acquiring an additional 10,244 shares in the last quarter. Twinbeech Capital LP bought a new position in shares of EPAM Systems in the third quarter worth about $2,435,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of EPAM Systems in the third quarter worth about $3,381,000. 79.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. VTB Capital cut shares of EPAM Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of EPAM Systems from $390.00 to $392.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Barclays boosted their price target on EPAM Systems from $342.00 to $369.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on EPAM Systems from $240.00 to $356.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on EPAM Systems from $350.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $294.87.

About EPAM Systems

EPAM Systems, Inc provides digital platform engineering and software development services in North America, Europe, Armenia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Russia, Ukraine, Asia, and Australia. The company offers engineering services, including requirements analysis and platform selection, customization, cross-platform migration, implementation, and integration; infrastructure management services, such as software development, testing, and maintenance with private, public, and mobile infrastructures for application, database, network, server, storage, and systems operations management, as well as monitoring, incident notification, and resolution services; and maintenance and support services.

