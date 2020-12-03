Insider Selling: Medmen Enterprises Inc (CNSX:MMEN) Director Sells 91,000 Shares of Stock

Medmen Enterprises Inc (CNSX:MMEN) Director Adam Nathaniel Bierman sold 91,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.23, for a total value of $20,475.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,200,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $495,017.33.

Adam Nathaniel Bierman also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Medmen Enterprises alerts:

On Thursday, November 5th, Adam Nathaniel Bierman sold 100,000 shares of Medmen Enterprises stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.17, for a total value of $17,000.00.

On Monday, November 2nd, Adam Nathaniel Bierman sold 100,000 shares of Medmen Enterprises stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.16, for a total value of $15,500.00.

On Friday, October 30th, Adam Nathaniel Bierman sold 100,000 shares of Medmen Enterprises stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.14, for a total value of $14,240.00.

On Wednesday, October 28th, Adam Nathaniel Bierman sold 100,000 shares of Medmen Enterprises stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.14, for a total value of $14,030.00.

On Monday, October 26th, Adam Nathaniel Bierman sold 100,000 shares of Medmen Enterprises stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.15, for a total value of $15,000.00.

On Friday, October 23rd, Adam Nathaniel Bierman sold 100,000 shares of Medmen Enterprises stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.15, for a total value of $15,000.00.

On Wednesday, October 21st, Adam Nathaniel Bierman sold 10,000 shares of Medmen Enterprises stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.17, for a total value of $1,650.00.

On Monday, October 19th, Adam Nathaniel Bierman sold 115,000 shares of Medmen Enterprises stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.16, for a total value of $17,825.00.

On Thursday, October 15th, Adam Nathaniel Bierman sold 100,000 shares of Medmen Enterprises stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.20, for a total value of $20,000.00.

On Tuesday, October 13th, Adam Nathaniel Bierman sold 100,000 shares of Medmen Enterprises stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.19, for a total value of $19,000.00.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.34.

About Medmen Enterprises

MedMen Enterprises Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a cannabis company in the United States. The company cultivates, produces, and distributes, and retails recreational and medicinal cannabis. As of November 1, 2018, it had licenses for 69 retail stores; and 17 cultivation and production facilities across 12 states.

Featured Story: Systematic Risk and Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Medmen Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medmen Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.