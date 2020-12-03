Insider Selling: NovaGold Resources Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NG) CEO Sells $877,422.21 in Stock

NovaGold Resources Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NG) (TSE:NG) CEO Gregory A. Lang sold 90,177 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.73, for a total transaction of $877,422.21. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 158,799 shares in the company, valued at $1,545,114.27. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:NG opened at $10.31 on Thursday. NovaGold Resources Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.65 and a twelve month high of $12.85.

Get NovaGold Resources alerts:

NovaGold Resources (NYSEAMERICAN:NG) (TSE:NG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 30th. The mining company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.02).

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded NovaGold Resources from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NG. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of NovaGold Resources by 18.9% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 12,643 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 2,008 shares during the period. Strs Ohio increased its position in NovaGold Resources by 35.1% in the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 25,000 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 6,500 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in NovaGold Resources in the second quarter worth about $230,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in NovaGold Resources during the 2nd quarter worth about $230,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in NovaGold Resources by 41.5% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 29,335 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $270,000 after purchasing an additional 8,606 shares during the period.

About NovaGold Resources

NovaGold Resources Inc primarily explores for and develops gold mineral properties in the United States. Its principal asset is the 50% interest owned Donlin Gold project consisting of 493 mining claims covering an area of 71,420 acres located in the Kuskokwim region of southwestern Alaska. The company was formerly known as NovaCan Mining Resources (1985) Limited and changed its name to NovaGold Resources Inc in March 1987.

Featured Article: Mutual funds are not immune from market timing



Receive News & Ratings for NovaGold Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NovaGold Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.