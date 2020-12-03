Insider Selling: Rapid7, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPD) Director Sells $121,875.00 in Stock

Rapid7, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPD) Director Thomas E. Schodorf sold 1,625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $121,875.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 27,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,064,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:RPD opened at $76.26 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $68.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $59.17. Rapid7, Inc. has a one year low of $31.34 and a one year high of $76.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.06, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -52.23 and a beta of 1.17.

Get Rapid7 alerts:

Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The technology company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.30). Rapid7 had a negative net margin of 19.87% and a negative return on equity of 60.46%. The business had revenue of $105.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $101.87 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.01 earnings per share. Rapid7’s quarterly revenue was up 26.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Rapid7, Inc. will post -1.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on RPD shares. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Rapid7 from $72.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Rapid7 from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Rapid7 from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Rapid7 in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Rapid7 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Rapid7 currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $70.62.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. raised its holdings in Rapid7 by 53,571.4% during the third quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 3,757 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 3,750 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Rapid7 by 75.6% during the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 885 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Rapid7 by 15.7% during the second quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,440 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Rapid7 during the third quarter worth about $73,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in Rapid7 by 84.2% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,952 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 892 shares in the last quarter. 96.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Rapid7

Rapid7, Inc provides cyber security solutions. The company offers a cloud-native insight platform that enable customers to create and manage analytics-driven cyber security risk management programs. Its platform include vulnerability management solutions comprising InsightVM that is designed to provide a way to collect vulnerability data, prioritize risk, and automate remediation; InsightIDR, an incident detection and response solution; InsightAppSec provides application security testing that analyzes web applications for security vulnerabilities; and InsightConnect, a SOAR solution that is used by security professionals.

Read More: Using other technical indicators with support levels

Receive News & Ratings for Rapid7 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rapid7 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.