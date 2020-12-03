Insider Selling: Sutro Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRO) Insider Sells $40,704.93 in Stock

Sutro Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRO) insider Trevor Hallam sold 2,393 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.01, for a total value of $40,704.93. Following the sale, the insider now owns 39,105 shares in the company, valued at $665,176.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Trevor Hallam also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, November 5th, Trevor Hallam sold 16,751 shares of Sutro Biopharma stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $251,265.00.

On Monday, September 28th, Trevor Hallam sold 975 shares of Sutro Biopharma stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.26, for a total value of $10,003.50.

Sutro Biopharma stock opened at $16.35 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $631.18 million, a P/E ratio of -14.86 and a beta of 0.58. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $14.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.87. Sutro Biopharma, Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.00 and a 52 week high of $19.18. The company has a current ratio of 7.29, a quick ratio of 7.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Sutro Biopharma (NASDAQ:STRO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.51) by $0.96. The firm had revenue of $17.82 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.71 million. Sutro Biopharma had a negative return on equity of 53.40% and a negative net margin of 43.34%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Sutro Biopharma, Inc. will post -1.73 EPS for the current year.

STRO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BidaskClub upgraded Sutro Biopharma from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Sutro Biopharma in a research report on Wednesday, September 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet upgraded Sutro Biopharma from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, August 21st. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Sutro Biopharma in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Sutro Biopharma from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.58.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in Sutro Biopharma during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Sutro Biopharma by 80.6% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 2,079 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in Sutro Biopharma during the third quarter worth about $56,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in Sutro Biopharma by 646.3% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 5,358 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in Sutro Biopharma by 1,815.5% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 10,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 9,695 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.96% of the company’s stock.

Sutro Biopharma Company Profile

Sutro Biopharma, Inc operates as clinical stage drug discovery, development, and manufacturing company. It focuses on creating protein therapeutics for cancer and autoimmune disorders through integrated cell-free protein synthesis and site-specific conjugation platform, XpressCF. The company's product candidates include STRO-001, an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) directed against the cancer target CD74 for patients with multiple myeloma and non-Hodgkin lymphoma; and STRO-002, an ADC directed against folate receptor-alpha for patients with ovarian and endometrial cancers.

