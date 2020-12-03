Intelsat (OTCMKTS:INTEQ) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Intelsat (OTCMKTS:INTEQ) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $0.50 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 6.38% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Intelsat Investments S.A. provides satellite communications services. The company offers network services comprising transponder services, video distribution and contribution services, hybrid satellite, fiber and teleport managed services to media companies, fixed and wireless telecommunications operators, data networking service providers for enterprise and mobile applications, multinational corporations, internet service providers, military and government sectors. Intelsat Investments S.A. is based in Luxembourg. “

Get Intelsat alerts:

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on INTEQ. ValuEngine downgraded Intelsat from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Raymond James reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Intelsat in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th.

OTCMKTS INTEQ opened at $0.47 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.54. Intelsat has a 1 year low of $0.13 and a 1 year high of $7.97. The firm has a market cap of $66.81 million, a P/E ratio of -0.09 and a beta of 1.07.

Intelsat (OTCMKTS:INTEQ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.30) by $1.19. The firm had revenue of $489.45 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $471.00 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Intelsat will post -5.37 EPS for the current year.

About Intelsat

Intelsat SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides satellite communications services worldwide. The company offers a range of communications services to media companies, fixed and wireless telecommunications operators, data networking service providers for enterprise and mobile applications in the air and on the seas, multinational corporations, and Internet service providers; and commercial satellite communication services to the U.S.

See Also: What is the Russell 2000 Index?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Intelsat (INTEQ)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Intelsat Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intelsat and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.