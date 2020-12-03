Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR) Price Target Cut to $50.00

Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR) had its price target trimmed by DA Davidson from $55.00 to $50.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also commented on IPAR. BidaskClub upgraded Inter Parfums from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. BWS Financial raised Inter Parfums from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised Inter Parfums from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $46.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their target price on Inter Parfums from $46.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Inter Parfums in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $52.88.

Shares of IPAR opened at $55.61 on Wednesday. Inter Parfums has a 12 month low of $34.20 and a 12 month high of $75.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $47.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.75. The company has a current ratio of 4.54, a quick ratio of 3.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a PE ratio of 55.61 and a beta of 0.76.

Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.11. Inter Parfums had a return on equity of 5.12% and a net margin of 5.94%. The firm had revenue of $160.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $107.80 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.66 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Inter Parfums will post 0.84 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Inter Parfums during the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in Inter Parfums by 52.9% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its stake in Inter Parfums by 19.3% in the 2nd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 4,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Cim Investment Mangement Inc. purchased a new position in Inter Parfums in the 2nd quarter valued at about $239,000. Finally, M&T Bank Corp lifted its stake in Inter Parfums by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 5,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,000 after buying an additional 404 shares in the last quarter. 49.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Inter Parfums

Inter Parfums, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of fragrances and fragrance related products. The company operates in two segments, European Based Operations and United States Based Operations. It offers its fragrance and cosmetic products under the Boucheron, Coach, Jimmy Choo, Karl Lagerfeld, Kate Spade New York, Lanvin, Montblanc, Paul Smith, Repetto, Rochas, S.T.

