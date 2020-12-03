Internet Gold – Golden Lines (NASDAQ:IGLDF) & Consolidated Communications (NASDAQ:CNSL) Head to Head Contrast

Internet Gold – Golden Lines (NASDAQ:IGLDF) and Consolidated Communications (NASDAQ:CNSL) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, risk, valuation, institutional ownership, profitability and dividends.

Analyst Recommendations

Get Internet Gold - Golden Lines alerts:

This is a summary of recent ratings for Internet Gold – Golden Lines and Consolidated Communications, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Internet Gold – Golden Lines 0 0 0 0 N/A Consolidated Communications 0 0 1 0 3.00

Consolidated Communications has a consensus price target of $7.00, indicating a potential upside of 25.79%. Given Consolidated Communications’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Consolidated Communications is more favorable than Internet Gold – Golden Lines.

Profitability

This table compares Internet Gold – Golden Lines and Consolidated Communications’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Internet Gold – Golden Lines N/A N/A N/A Consolidated Communications 2.90% 11.62% 1.26%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Internet Gold – Golden Lines and Consolidated Communications’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Internet Gold – Golden Lines $2.49 billion N/A -$191.00 million N/A N/A Consolidated Communications $1.34 billion 0.33 -$20.38 million N/A N/A

Consolidated Communications has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Internet Gold – Golden Lines.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

68.5% of Consolidated Communications shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.0% of Internet Gold – Golden Lines shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.3% of Consolidated Communications shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Consolidated Communications beats Internet Gold – Golden Lines on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Internet Gold – Golden Lines Company Profile

Internet Gold – Golden Lines Ltd. provides various telecommunications services in Israel. The company offers domestic fixed-line, cellular, and international communication services; Internet services; and multi-channel television, television and radio broadcasting, satellite broadcasting, and customer call center services. It also engages in the development and maintenance of communication infrastructure, as well as provision of communication services to other communications providers; online shopping and classified ads; and engages in the supply and maintenance of equipment on customer premises. The company was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Ramat Gan, Israel. Internet Gold – Golden Lines Ltd. is a subsidiary of Eurocom Communications Ltd.

Consolidated Communications Company Profile

Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides telecommunications services to business and residential customers in the United States. It offers high-speed broadband Internet access and voice over Internet protocol (VoIP) phone services; commercial data connectivity services in select markets, including a portfolio of Ethernet services, software defined wide area network, multi-protocol label switching, and private line services; and wholesale services to regional and national interexchange and wireless carriers, including cellular backhaul, dark fiber, and other fiber transport solutions. The company also provides voice services that include local phone and long-distance service packages for business customers; and sells business equipment and provides related hardware and maintenance support, video, and other miscellaneous services. In addition, it offers video services, which consist of high-definition television, digital video recorders (DVR), and/or a whole home DVR; other in-demand streaming content, including DIRECTV, DIRECTV NOW, fuboTV, Philo, HBO NOW, FlixFling, and VEMOX; and network access services, including interstate and intrastate switched access, network special access, and end user access. Further, the company engages in telephone directory publishing, video advertising, billing and support services, and other miscellaneous activities. As of December 31, 2019, it had approximately 836,000 voice connections, 784,000 data connections, and 84,000 video connections. The company serves customers in consumer, commercial, and carrier channels. Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1894 and is headquartered in Mattoon, Illinois.

Receive News & Ratings for Internet Gold - Golden Lines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Internet Gold - Golden Lines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.