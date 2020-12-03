Intertape Polymer Group (OTCMKTS:ITPOF) Given New $33.00 Price Target at Scotiabank

Intertape Polymer Group (OTCMKTS:ITPOF) had its price target upped by Scotiabank from $32.50 to $33.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. CIBC raised Intertape Polymer Group from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Intertape Polymer Group from $18.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. TD Securities increased their price target on Intertape Polymer Group from $18.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. National Bank Financial raised Intertape Polymer Group from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Intertape Polymer Group from $18.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $25.00.

ITPOF opened at $18.56 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. Intertape Polymer Group has a 52-week low of $4.86 and a 52-week high of $18.62. The company has a 50 day moving average of $14.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.39. The company has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.28 and a beta of 1.54.

Intertape Polymer Group (OTCMKTS:ITPOF) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The industrial products company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.31. Intertape Polymer Group had a net margin of 5.81% and a return on equity of 25.19%.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 16th will be issued a $0.118 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 15th. This represents a $0.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.54%.

Intertape Polymer Group Company Profile

Intertape Polymer Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides packaging and protective solutions in Canada, Germany, the United States, and internationally. Its paper and film based tapes include pressure-sensitive and water-activated carton sealing tapes; industrial and specialty tapes, such as double-coated, duct, electrical and electronic, filament, flatback, foil, paper, polyethylene, process indicator, sheathing, sports, and stencil products; and complementary packaging systems.

